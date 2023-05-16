Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued In These 6 States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts significant rainfall in isolated locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 5 days. "Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 16, 18, and 19," the forecast added. The IMD also forecasted dust storms and dust-raising winds for Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

On Tuesday morning, strong winds blasted across areas of Delhi-NCR, producing dust and damaging air quality. At 9 a.m., visibility at the Palam Observatory in Delhi, close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, was 1,100 metres, down from 4,000 metres on Monday. The meteorological agency released satellite images that showed a thick layer of dust covering huge sections of northwest India.

The weatherman predicts light rain or drizzle in isolated areas on Tuesday, providing much-needed relief from the heat. The maximum temperature in Delhi was 41.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season's average, while the low temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year.

Rainfall in Kerala

The onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is predicted to be delayed slightly, and it is expected to arrive by June 4, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With a standard deviation of roughly 7 days, the southwest monsoon usually arrives over Kerala on June 1.

"This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement.