NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Issues High Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In Bihar, Delhi

 IMD issued a warning for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely to prevail over an isolated area of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Medhya Maharastra and Gujarat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Maharastra, and Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, while extremely heavy rainfall can be expected over the area of Uttarakhand, Hence the weather department raised Red alert.

The weather department issued a warning for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely to prevail over an isolated area of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Medhya Maharastra and Gujarat.

Weather Forecast For Delhi

The National capital has witnessed rainfall over the past few days and the weather department predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain for today. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius with 33 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Heavy Rainfall In Bihar

Bihar has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days and due to that the weather department raised an alert for the state. The districts that may receive rainfall today are Bhagalpur, Patna and Purnia.

The members of a high-level committee set up by the central government in Bihar to find long-term solutions for the recurring flood-like situation. As per the PTI, a five-member panel briefed the minister on ongoing and proposed flood management and control projects formulated by the central government.

Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Heavy Rainfall

Following the heavy rainfall the Amarnath Yatra is temporarily suspended on both routes to the cave shrine on Saturday as a precautionary measure, as per the PTI reports. Intermittent heavy rainfall has been seen over the regions of Baltal and Pahalgam since last night.

