Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states, check details

New Delhi: Over the next few days, several areas across the country is likely to receive very heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for several states.

"A heavy to very heavy rainfall will be witnessed at a few places in Odisha on December 4, in West Bengal on December 5 and in the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur on December 5 and 6," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM-IMD said.

Warnings have been issued to fishermen and farmers. "We have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 2 onwards. Further, farmers are advised to secure their harvested standing crops in north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal & northeastern states, as there'll be significant damage," Mohapatra added.

Here's the rainfall alert issued by IMD:

December 1: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

December 2: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

December 3: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to commence over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from evening / night.

December 4: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy showers at isolated places very likely over coastal Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

December 5: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha.

A low-pressure area, formed over south Thailand and adjoining Andaman Sea today (November 30), is likely to move west-northwestwards and centre over Andaman in 12 hours, the Met department said, adding that the low-pressure will intensify into depression by December 2 and intracycle storm by December 3.

