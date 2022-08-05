New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over South Peninsular states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, during the next three days, and over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from August 6.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in isolated places over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe in the past few days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and northeastern states also received heavy showers during the same duration.

“Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh during 04th-08th; Vidarbha and Saurashtra & Kutch during 06th-08th; Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat Region and Konkan & Goa during 04th-08th August,2022,” said IMD.

(ii) Rainfall activity likely to enhance over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from 06th August, 2022.

For more detail kindly refer :https://t.co/tqJzLNJOGb pic.twitter.com/HiM3cTVqK3— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 4, 2022

“Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 05th; over Jharkhand 06th & 07th and Odisha during 05th-08th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 04th-08th; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 04th-06th and over Assam & Meghalaya on 04th-05th August, 2022,” the weather department added.

IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain across Karnataka especially over the South Interior region for the next three days. Bengaluru, the capital of the state has also been issued a yellow alert for two more days.

The Central Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains in Kerala from August 4 to 8. IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in the state.

Delhi weather update

The weather office has predicted more rains in the national capital for next two days. "There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday is likely to hover around 26 and 34 degrees Celsius," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD’s rainfall prediction:

- Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Rayalaseema on 04th; Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 04 th - 06th; North Interior Karnataka on 05th; Kerala & Mahe on 05 th; ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 05th , Telangana during 06th - 08 th and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 08th August, 2022.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe on 04th and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 05th August, 2022.

- Isolated/scattered very heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh during 05 th -8 th; over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat State on 08th and over Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan & Goa during 05 th -08 th August, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 4 th and over East Rajasthan on 07 th & 08 th August, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 07th & 8th August, 2022.