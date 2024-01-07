Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Seven States Amid Severe Cold Day Conditions

New Delhi: The Northern region is grappling with harsh cold conditions, with no relief in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts severe cold day conditions for the upcoming two days.

As per the IMD forecast, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to experience severe cold day conditions over the next two days, coupled with the presence of very dense fog. The IMD predicts that from January 7 to 8, cold day to severe cold day conditions are highly likely to persist in certain areas across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Along with the bitter cold, Northwest and Central India is likely to witness a fresh rain spell during the next 2-3 days. According to IMD rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm is likely over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during Jan 8 - Jan 10.

The IMD has forecast light rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on January 8 and 9. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and northern parts of Maharashtra are also likely to witness fresh rain spells during the next 2 days.

North Coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to get isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 07th January, 2024. pic.twitter.com/QkgTIfuoLO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 6, 2024

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Coastal Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 3-5 days. According to IMD's weather bulletin, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu on January 7.