Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan - Check Forecast For All States

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR witnessed a fresh spell of rainfall on Friday (March 24) along with thunderstorms. However, the rainfall conditions are not expected to last any longer. The IMD prediction there may be another rainfall spell around April 2-4 in north India. In the northern states such as Punjab, West Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Chandigarh, an isolated hailstorm was predicted from March 23-25.

In central India, mainly dry weather conditions were prominent. However, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm, and hailstorm activity is likely to commence over the region from March 25 to 26.

In southern India, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, and interior Karnataka are expected to see rainfall and thunderstorm activity from March 24 to March 26.

Starting from March 30 to April 5, IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of north India.

Owing to the rainfall and thunderstorm over north and other parts of central and Peninsular, temperatures may remain below normal for most days till March 29. As a result, no significant heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country.