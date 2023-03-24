Light Rain In Delhi-NCR Today, Thundershowers May Follow - Check Full Weather Report

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR saw a fresh spell of rainfall on Friday (March 24) morning after last week's moderate rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorm. Although temperatures in the national capital crossed 30 degrees Celsius during the day on Thursday (March 23), the recent rainfall is expected to bring the temperature down again. The temperature in Delhi on Friday late morning was recorded to be around 23 degrees Celsius owing to the light rains and cloudy skies.

The IMD has predicted rainfall in other Northern states as well such as Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on March 25 and 26.

On the other hand, Central India is expected to experience dry weather for the next 24 hours and may witness rainfall activity from March 25 and 26.

States in the south such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 5 days, the IMD stated in its all-India forecast for March 24.

On the other hand, Northeast India is likely to see scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in the next 5 days.

The IMD also stated that temperatures may gradually increase in parts of Central, West, and East India in the next 5 days. But there will be no rise in temperature in the rest of the country. In areas where hailstorms, lightning, and thunderstorms are predicted, the IMD has advised people to stay indoors during such events. Especially, during lightning, the IMD has advised people, if outside, to not take cover under trees.