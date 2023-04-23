Weather Update: No Heatwave Conditions For Next 5 days, IMD Predicts Rain Spell Across India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted rainfall over isolated places across the country. The Met department also predicted relief from heatwave conditions for the next five days.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD state that Central India is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 4 days. The Met department also predicted hailstorms at isolated places over Vidarbha on April 24.

According to the weather forecast, states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to witness heavy rainfall on April 23 while light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Mahe during next 5 days.

According to IMD, light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from April 24 - April 26th.

Northwest India is likely to witness light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning except over Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

IMD has also predicted duststorms at isolated places over south Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 23.

Central India is likely to witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next 2 days, however no significant change thereafter. "No heatwave conditions over most parts of India during the next 5 days," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin.