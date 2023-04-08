West Bengal: Amta Superspecialty Hospital Phase-I Nears Completion

West Bengal MLA from Uluberia Dr Nirmal Majhi today inspected the construction work of the upcoming Amta Superspecialty Hospital. Notably, Majhi is also the chairperson of the West Bengal State Medicinal Plants Board. The hospital is nearing completion and will prove to be a boon for patients who will not have to travel long distances for getting treatment. The hospital will be a G+7 building with facilities similar to PGMER hospitals.

"We started this hospital with 10 bed facility and now it will have 400 beds. We are planning to increase it to 500 bed. The West Bengal government is committed to providing world-class healthcare facilities to its people. We believe in working for people and not in mere optics," said Majhi.

The Amta Superspecialty Hospital has an area of around 28,000 square feet and the estimated construction cost is Rs 200 crore. The hospital is likely to be made operational soon partially even though the work on the remaining segment will continue. Once the superspecialty hospital in Amta is completed, it will provide a boost to healthcare services in Howrah rural district and at least six assembly constituencies of the region. Majhi has been keeping a tab on the construction work. A few months ago, he had paid a visit to the site along with a team from the Health Department to supervise the progress of the construction works. It may be recalled that the first phase of construction work is underway.

Amta Superspecialty Hospital will have around 400-450 beds and the construction will be completed in a phased manner. The state government is trying to make the hospital fully operational before 2024. Since it's a superspecialty hospital, it will have all the modern technologies and facilities to treat patients. The eye surgery unit and blood bank unit are likely to be started this year. The West Bengal government has so far established 43 new multi-speciality hospitals in the state.