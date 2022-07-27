WBBSE Class 10th Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the WBBSE Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutinee (PPS) results 2022 for Madhyamik (Class 10) exam on July 26, 2022. West Bengal 10th scrutiny result 2022 can be found on indiaresults.com, exametc.com, and result.siksha.

WBBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Here’s how to check results

Visit the websites – indiaresults.com, exametc.com or result.siksha

Click on ‘West Bengal’ in the state list provided on the homepage.

Now, click on the “PPR/PPS Exam Result 2022” link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button.

The WB PPR, PPS madhyamik result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take printout for future needs.

Students must enter their date of birth to view the WB Madhyamik scrutiny result. Despite the fact that the scrutiny results were announced today, the schools will receive their mark sheets from the respective camp office tomorrow, July 27. Students should go to their respective schools tomorrow to pick up their grade sheets.