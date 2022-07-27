NewsIndia
West Bengal Board DECLARED WBBSE 10th Scrutiny Result 2022 at indiaresults.com- Here’s how to check results

WBBSE Class 10th Result 2022: To check the West Bengal Madhyamik scrutiny result, students need to enter their date of birth, scroll down for more details.

WBBSE Class 10th Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the WBBSE Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutinee (PPS) results 2022 for Madhyamik (Class 10) exam on July 26, 2022. West Bengal 10th scrutiny result 2022 can be found on indiaresults.com, exametc.com, and result.siksha.

WBBSE 10th Scrutiny Result 2022: Websites

  • indiaresults.com
  • exametc.com
  • result.siksha

WBBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Here’s how to check results

  • Visit the websites – indiaresults.com, exametc.com or result.siksha
  • Click on ‘West Bengal’ in the state list provided on the homepage.
  • Now, click on the “PPR/PPS Exam Result 2022” link.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button.
  • The WB PPR, PPS madhyamik result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take printout for future needs.

Students must enter their date of birth to view the WB Madhyamik scrutiny result. Despite the fact that the scrutiny results were announced today, the schools will receive their mark sheets from the respective camp office tomorrow, July 27. Students should go to their respective schools tomorrow to pick up their grade sheets.

