West Bengal board exams

West Bengal Board exams: Dates of Class 10 and Class 12 results announced, check here

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had cancelled class 10 and Class 12 board exams on June 7 due to the COVID-19 situation. 

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Days after cancelling class 10th and class 12th board exams, West Bengal has now released the result date. As per the updates on Saturday (June 19, 2021), the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the class 10th (Madhyamik) examination by July 20, while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results of class 12th (Uchha Madhyamik) in the last week of July. 

Earlier on June 18, the two boards had released the evaluation criteria for the results of Class 10 and 12 exams. 

For class 10, the criteria will be on a 50:50 basis with equal emphasis given on class nine annual exam mark and internal formative assessment for every subject in class 10.

On the other hand, for class 12, the evaluation will be on a 40:60 ratio (2019 Madhyamik results with four highest-scoring paper marks and class 11 annual exams marks). For science/arts stream students, the marks in practical/projects in class 12 will be added to the assessment.

This is to be noted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had cancelled class 10 and Class 12 board exams on June 7 due to the COVID-19 situation. 

Over 12 lakh and 8.5 lakh students were slated to appear for the Madhyamik and Uchcha Madhyamik examinations respectively this year.

(With inputs from agencies)
 

Tags:
West Bengal board examsWest Bengal board exams 2021West Bengal Class 10 board examsWest Bengal Class 12 board exams
