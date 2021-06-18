Board exams in West Bengal: Class 10, 12 results to be based on internal assessment, previous class marks

New Delhi: The results of Class 10 and 12 board in West Bengal will be evaluated through an internal assessment and marks obtained in the previous class, informed the state government on Friday (June 18). According to the state government, a 50:50 formula will be adopted for Class 10.

In the first share of 50 marks, the average of Class 9 marksheet of the students will be considered. For the remaining 50 marks, a Class 10 internal formative assessment will be conducted. There are 10 subjects in the Class 10 examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Every subject will have an independent assessment.

For Class 12, a 40:60 formula has been adopted. The 40 per cent of the marks will come from the best of four subjects from the Class 10 marksheet of the students. For the rest 60 per cent, marks will come from the Class 11 annual exam and the practical/projects of Class 12 which had happened before the COVID second wave.

On June 7, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 state Board examinations for session 2020-2021.

"Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted.

Following the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board exams by the Central government on June 1, several states, including Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh cancelled their respective state Board exams in view of the prevailing COVID situation.

