West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over 'reduction' in funds from Centre in letter to PM Narendra Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the "steady reduction" and "inordinate delay" in the release of funds from Centre to West Bengal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her letter, CM Banerjee asserted that despite the state's high GSDP, that grew by 10.4 per cent, against the national GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20.

"I write to you with deep concern regarding steady reduction of central funds to the state and also an inordinate delay in the release of funds to us from the Government of India," Banerjee said in the letter. She said the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January 2020. This "extraordinary situation" is creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the state, she said.