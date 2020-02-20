हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over 'reduction' in funds from Centre in letter to PM Narendra Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the "steady reduction" and "inordinate delay" in the release of funds from Centre to West Bengal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her letter, CM Banerjee asserted that despite the state's high GSDP, that grew by 10.4 per cent, against the national GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over &#039;reduction&#039; in funds from Centre in letter to PM Narendra Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the "steady reduction" and "inordinate delay" in the release of funds from Centre to West Bengal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her letter, CM Banerjee asserted that despite the state's high GSDP, that grew by 10.4 per cent, against the national GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20.

"I write to you with deep concern regarding steady reduction of central funds to the state and also an inordinate delay in the release of funds to us from the Government of India," Banerjee said in the letter. She said the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January 2020. This "extraordinary situation" is creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the state, she said.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiWest Bengal funds
Next
Story

Plastic-free Tirumala town to have glass bottles for drinking water; proposal gets mixed response

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Vinay tries to escape from punishment