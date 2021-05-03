West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summons DGP over incidents of violence in state

Kolkata: The Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (May 3) had to summon the Director General of Police over the violation of law and order in the state by political party workers and supporters.

Incidents of violence are being reported in several districts in the state and the Governor of Bengal had to summon the DGP to review the situation and plan action to maintain law and order.

He posted on Twitter saying, “Have been constrained to urgently summon DGP @WBPolice in the wake alarming law and order in the State.”

Apart from reports of Suvendu Adhikari getting attacked and heckled after his victory in the Nandigram constituency, the Bharatiya Janata party has also accused TMC workers of setting a party office on fire,

The BJP also claimed that one of its members was severely beaten up by TMC activists in the city's Beleghata area, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee camp.

Supporters of the two parties came to blows following heated arguments over election results in Barasat area of North 24 Parganas, police said according to news agency PTI.

The Trinamool Congress romped home in West Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office, according to the final results announced by the Election Commission.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party's main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed one seat each.

