What Is DJB Case That Led To Arvind Kejriwal Avoiding ED’s Summons Today?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again ignored the ED summons on Monday related to a money laundering investigation associated with purported irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is calling out these summons as "unlawful" and accusing the BJP-led Central government of utilising the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to their advantage. Kejriwal was called for questioning on a money laundering inquiry linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This marks the second instance under the anti-money laundering legislation in which the Delhi CM was summoned.

What is Delhi Jal Board (DJB)?

Established on April 6th, 1998, via legislation by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Delhi Jal Board amalgamated the former Delhi Water Supply and Sewage Disposal Undertaking. Tasked with purifying raw water from diverse sources such as the Yamuna River, Bhakhra Storage, Upper Ganga Canal, and groundwater, the Delhi Jal Board oversees the production and distribution of potable water. Additionally, it manages the treatment and disposal of wastewater. The board supplies water in bulk to the NDMC and Cantonment areas while also undertaking the collection, treatment, and disposal of sewage from these regions.

What is DJB Case?

The ED's investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the CBI, asserting that Jagdish Kumar Arora, the former chief engineer of DJB, granted a contract worth Rs 38 crores to NKG Infrastructure Limited. This contract pertained to the procurement, installation, and testing of electromagnetic flow metres.

The ED further alleged that individuals associated with the AAP received bribes, which were subsequently channelled to the party as election funds.

The FIR alleges that officials from DJB and NBCC unlawfully favoured NKG Infrastructure in exchange for a bribe. On January 31, Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal were apprehended by the ED. It is alleged that NKG Infrastructure secured the bid through falsified documents, and Arora was purportedly aware that the company did not meet the necessary technical qualifications.

AAP Laundered Bribe Money To Party Funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Arora of receiving bribes, both in cash and deposited in bank accounts. According to the ED, these funds were distributed among various parties, including individuals affiliated with the AAP. The ED statement further claims that portions of these bribes were channelled as election funds to AAP. This marks the second instance where the ED has implicated AAP in corruption allegations. In another case, ED alleges that bribes from the now-defunct Delhi liquor excise policy were utilised by AAP during its Goa polls campaign.