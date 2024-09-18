What Is One Nation, One Election? | Explained

In a big development, the Union Cabinet today approved the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' as recommended by a High-Level Panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee’s report, presented earlier this year, suggested that the first phase of simultaneous elections should involve synchronizing the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. Within 100 days, local body elections could also be synchronized.

What Is One Nation-One Election?

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the concept of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha (Parliament), state legislative assemblies, and local bodies such as municipalities and panchayats. The idea aims to streamline the electoral process by ensuring that all elections across the country take place at the same time, rather than being staggered over different periods. So, if the proposal is implemented, all the state and Union Territories would go to the polls along with the Lok Sabha polls. Then, the local body polls would be held within 100 days.

The concept has gained momentum in recent years, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unified Electoral Process: The core idea is to hold elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies all at once, minimizing the need for frequent elections. This would result in a more stable governance structure, feels the government.

Reduced Financial Burden: Conducting elections on different timelines leads to significant expenses, including logistical costs, security measures, and administrative overhead. Simultaneous elections could drastically reduce this financial strain on the public treasury.

Boost to Governance and Development: Frequent elections often hamper policy continuity, as the government enters into "election mode" repeatedly. Holding elections at the same time could allow for uninterrupted governance and development efforts across the country.

Constitutional Amendments: Implementing this idea would require significant changes to the Constitution, including amendments related to election timings and terms of legislatures. The Kovind panel recommended 18 such amendments, most of which would need approval by Parliament but not necessarily from state legislatures.

Common Electoral Roll: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in consultation with state election commissions, would prepare a common electoral roll and voter ID system, ensuring uniformity across all elections. This would also enhance the efficiency of voter management.

Phased Implementation: The Law Commission has suggested starting simultaneous polls by 2029, allowing time for the necessary legal, constitutional, and logistical frameworks to be put in place.

The government has stated its commitment to evolving a consensus on this issue, working to address the concerns of opposition parties and state governments.

"One Nation, One Election" is an ambitious proposal that seeks to overhaul India's electoral system for greater efficiency, reduced costs, and uninterrupted governance. While the idea has received strong support from the ruling party and its allies, it faces legal, logistical, and political hurdles before becoming a reality.