'What You Actually Call Riot Has...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Previous Akhilesh Led-SP Govt In UP, Opens Up On Sambhal Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday opened up on communal riots in the state and also spoke in detail about the current situation in the violence-hit Sambhal district. While speaking in the UP Assembly, the Chief Minister cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and claimed that there is a decline of 97 to 99 percent in riots in the state.

While citing the data from the crime records, Adityanath cornered the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in the state, saying that between 2012 and 2017, 815 communal riots took place in the state and 192 people were killed in these riots.

"According to the NCRB data, from 2017 till now, there has been a decrease of 97 to 99 per cent in communal riots in the state, this has been witnessed in the reports...What do you actually call a riot, that has not happened in the state since 2017. Let me tell you about the data in the past tenure, according to NCRB data between 2012 and 2017, 815 communal riots took place in the state and 192 people were killed in these riots. Before that, between 2007 and 2011, 616 such communal incidents took place in which 121 people were killed," CM Adityanath said.

Speaking on the Sambhal violence, the Uttar Pradesh CM assured that all those who have engaged in stone pelting would not be spared. He also asserted that not a single arrest has been made without evidence.

"They (Samajwadi Party) never allowed to open the temple, which is being opened now, since 1978...Not a single arrest has been made without evidence (in Sambhal), and I would like to remind you that none of those indulging in stone pelting would be spared. We follow the directions of the Supreme Court. We respect the court too...When one reads the original copy of the Constitution they will find that it doesn't mention secular or socialism anywhere," he said.