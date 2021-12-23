हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air pollution

When will Delhi-Noida get relief from 'very poor' air quality?

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Image for representation

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 387.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'critical' category for the second consecutive day with AQI at 525. With the AQI at 344, the air quality of Gurugram is at the 'very poor' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The physical classes in Delhi school resumed for Class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution. 

