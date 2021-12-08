When women will truly be a part of politics, it'll be translated on ground: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her party's manifesto for women for the 2022 UP assembly polls in Lucknow. The women-centric manifesto by the UP Congress is the first of its kind.

These are some of the statements made by Priyanka:

- Congress gave the first woman prime minister to the country. Congress' Sucheta Kripalani was the first woman chief minister. Our country had the first woman PM when other countries had very low women representation at that level.

- We gave 40% representation to women (for UP Assembly polls) so that their empowerment doesn't remain confined to paper. When women will truly be a part of politics then it will be translated not on paper but on the ground.

- We prepared a 'women manifesto' where we want to say we actually want to empower them. We'll have to create an environment where shackles can be broken with their opinion, where they get full participation in politics and participation in society that ends their exploitation.

Priyanka had earlier said that her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and promised them free LPG cylinders and travel in government buses if voted to power.

(With ANI inputs)

