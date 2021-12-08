UP assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to release first-of-its-kind Congress manifesto for women today

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Wednesday launch her party's manifesto for women for the 2022 UP assembly polls in Lucknow. The women-centric manifesto by the UP Congress will be the first of its kind.

Priyanka had earlier said that her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and promised them free LPG cylinders and travel in government buses if voted to power.

Priyanka said that her party's poll manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be a roadmap for the inclusive and overall growth of the state.

The manifesto will also pay special attention to all sections of the society, including youths, women, farmers, traders and various deprived sections of the society, a party statement quoted Gandhi as saying after chairing a meeting of various panels to prepare the pre-poll promise document.

Gandhi, also the in-charge of her party's UP affairs, made the announcement after chairing meetings of the party's different committees after reaching Lucknow on Monday morning, the release added.

Before attending the meetings, she garlanded a portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar his 'Parinirvan Diwas', while paying tribute to him and recalling his contribution in the making of the Indian Constitution, the release added.

She later participated in the meetings of the Manifesto Committee, Coordination Committee, Election and Campaign Committee, the release said. A party spokesman said the Congress leader also held discussions over giving a final shape to the election manifesto prepared on the basis of people's views.

Several senior leaders including ex-MP and former state president Nirmal Khatri, former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, former MP PL Punia, leader of the UP legislature party Aradhana Mishra, leader of UP legislative council Deepak Singh and Supriya Shrinet, among others attended the meetings.

Meanwhile, Congress will also release a "charge sheet" to "expose" rival parties over promises made by them to the public in Uttar Pradesh in the past three decades.

The decision over the release of the "charge sheet" was taken at a meeting held in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, a party statement said. It was decided that the shortcomings of the successive non-Congress governments led by the BJP, SP and the BSP be effectively highlighted ahead of the Assembly elections.

It was decided that a "charge sheet" on all issues be compiled and a roadmap for exposing them be worked out to bring out the truth before people, the statement said.

