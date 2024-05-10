'Where Are 2900 Victims?...': Kumaraswamy Questions SIT Probe Revanna Sex Abuse Case, JDS Urges Guv For CBI Probe

Former Karnataka CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy criticised the ruling Congress party in the state over an alleged obscene video case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. A JD(S) delegation met with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and requested a "impartial probe" into the matter. In a memorandum signed by current and former members of the Karnataka Legislature, as well as party leaders, the JD(S) requested that the governor recommend the case to the CBI for a "thorough investigation.

"We have submitted to the Governor all of the developments in this case to date. We asked him to urge the Central government to conduct a fair investigation into this case. Where is the investigation heading? What exactly is Revanna's role in this? Why did they arrest Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress claims there are over 2900 victims, but where are they?" Kumaraswamy asked while speaking to reporters after meeting with the governor.

While urging for a CBI probe, the JD(S) claimed in its memorandum that the SIT is "influenced and misguided" by the state government, adding that a "free, fair, and impartial inquiry" is impossible in this case.

"It is brought to the kind notice of the governor that these videos were circulated widely not only in Hassan Parliamentary constituency but also in other Parliamentary constituency through social media platform and pen drives to defame the contesting candidates of NDA alliance," according to the memo.

"We would like to bring to your attention that we welcome the formation of the SIT because we are not opposed to the investigation into Prajwal Revanna's alleged exploitation of women and fully support it. Furthermore, our party never condones or tolerates such behaviour and attitudes towards women among our leaders and workers. As a result, our party took prompt and decisive action to suspend Prajwal Revanna," the statement continued.

The memorandum also targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accusing them of "circulating" the videos at issue. "However, the SIT's investigations are biassed, partial, and lack transparency. Furthermore, the government controls and monitors all of SIT's functions and activities on a daily basis. "The SIT is working at the request of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," the memorandum read.

"As per the reports, it is alleged that the videos containing obscene scenes of exploited women were circulated at the behest of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Hassan Parliamentary constituency and also in Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary constituency from where his brother DK Suresh MP is seeking re-election," said the statement.

"In the background, it is highly impossible to expect free, fair and impartial inquiry from the Special Investigation Team as the team is influenced and misguided by the state government," stated the statement.

The JD(S) also accused the state government of "failing to stop the circulation" of the alleged videos. "We seek kind intervention in recommending the case for thorough inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation," it said.

"Conversation between Devaraje Gowda and DK Shivakumar openly exposes collision, conspiracy and involvement of Siddaramaiah and DK in SIT investigation bringing out vested interest in tarnishing the image of the investigation, bringing out vested interest in tarnishing the image of HD Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy and also image of JDS party."

"It is well-known that DK Shivakumar is responsible for the distribution of over 25,000 pen drives in bus stops, parks, and other public places throughout Hassan constituency. "The state government has completely failed to stop the circulation of alleged videos, causing a great deal of agony, sorrow, and indignity to the families of the victims," the memorandum stated.

The memorandum also asked the governor to "advise" the chief minister to "drop" his deputy from cabinet.