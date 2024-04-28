Who Is Deepak Babaria? The AICC Gen Secy 'Behind' Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely’s Resignation

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Delhi Congress chief, has resigned. This move deals a significant blow to the Congress party during the Lok Sabha elections. Lovely attributed his decision to an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Deepak Babaria, the AICC Delhi incharge. On Wednesday, Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed his displeasure with the Congress general secretary's performance in a four-page letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.



The Congress Delhi Chief said, "the AICC state in-charge Deepak Babaria is not allowing me to work...he is not permitted to make any appointments in the state." The in-charge forcibly suspended Rajkumar Chauhan and other senior leaders. "The in-charge got into a fight with Sandeep Dixit and senior leaders."

He stated, "The AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge) has unilaterally vetoed all unanimous decisions made by senior Delhi Congress leaders." Since my appointment as DPCC president, the AICC general secretary has prohibited me from making any senior appointments within the DPCC. My request to appoint a veteran leader as DPCC's media head was flatly denied. To date, the AICC general secretary has refused to allow the DPCC to appoint all block presidents in the city, leaving more than 150 blocks in Delhi without block presidents.

Who Is Deepak Babaria?

Deepak Babaria is the AICC's general secretary (in charge of Delhi). Babaria, a Gujarat-based leader, began his Congress career in the 1970s with the NSUI and Youth Congress.

He was handpicked by Rahul Gandhi for various responsibilities. Rahul Gandhi handpicked him for various responsibilities. Babaria, known as a close confidante of AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi, is currently in charge of the party's Delhi and Haryana units. He has also served as the AICC General Secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Babaria had previously been in charge of Kerala.

Arvinder Cites AAP Alliance As Reason Behind His Resignation

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the party's alliance with the Aam Adami Party (AAP) in the national capital, he stated, "The Delhi Congress unit was opposed to an alliance with a party that was formed solely on the basis of levelling false, fabricated, and mala fide corruption charges against the Congress party, and whose half-cabinet minister is currently in jail on corruption charges. Despite that, the party decided to ally with AAP in Delhi."

Lovely expressed his dissatisfaction with the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections for the Delhi seat. Despite this, the party chose to align with the AAP in Delhi."



He stated, "...given the limited number of seats granted to the Congress party in the alliance in Delhi, in the interest of the party in Delhi and to ensure that the tickets are allotted to senior Congress colleagues, I publicly withdrew my name and opted out of being considered as a potential candidate." While rejecting the views of the DPCC, all observers, and local party workers, the North-West and Northeast Delhi seats were given to two candidates who were complete strangers to the Delhi Congress and party."