Who is he to demand my resignation? Haryana CM ML Khattar hits back at Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Amid the controversy over the lathi-charge incident by Haryana Police on the protesting farmers in Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday (August 30, 2021) hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and asked that who is he to demand his resignation.

The BJP leader, instead, asked for Singh's resignation and alleged that he is behind the farmers' protests.

"Who is he (Capt Amarinder Singh) to demand my resignation. Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers' agitation. Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers from Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri borders," Khattar said.

He also slammed former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said that he is instigating farmers.

"In Punjab, he (Captain Amarinder Singh) is instigating farmers and in Haryana, (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda and other Congress leaders are instigating them... No one has the right to block roads indefinitely," Khattar said.

In response, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh attacked his Haryana counterpart for defending the criminal assault on peacefully protesting farmers by putting the onus of their agitation on Punjab.

"ML Khattar's remarks had completely exposed his government's anti-farmer agenda," Punjab Chief Minister's Office quoted Singh as saying.

"The CM reminded Haryana CM ML Khattar and his dy Dushyant Chautala that farmers protesting against BJP meeting in Karnal when the police rained lathis on them belonged to Haryana and not Punjab," Punjab CMO added.

Earlier on Saturday, as many as 10 people were injured as Haryana police allegedly lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

Commenting on the lathi-charge incident, Khattar on Saturday had said that obstructing official work is against democracy.

"If they wanted to protest, they should`ve done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then the police will also take steps to maintain law and order," Khattar had added.

(With agency inputs)

