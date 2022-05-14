Who is Manik Saha? BJP's surprise pick for Tripura CM

In a big surprise, the Bharatiya Janata Party today named its Tripura unit head and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha as the replacement for Biplab Deb for Chief Minister's post. Saha's name came as a surprise for many, as Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma was widely considered as the favourite for the top job. The change took place in quick succession. Deb resigned at around 5 pm, and Saha was named as his replacement withing hours, by 7pm. Manik Saha is currently serving as Tripura chief for BJP. The Rajya Sabha MP is a dentist by profession. He joined the BJP in the year 2016. Prior to BJP, he was a member of the Congress party.

Saha did his bachelor's from Patna's Government Dental College and Master's from Lucknow's King Georges' Medical college. The BJP leader was elected on the lone Rajya Sabha seat for Tripura in the year 2021. He was sent to Rajya Sabha as members of BJP and Peoples Front of Tripura voted in his favour. He was appointed as Tripura BJP chief in the year 2020. The leader also serves as the chief of the Tripura Cricket Association.

As per information available on the Rajya Sabha website, the would-be Tripura Chief Minister also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala.