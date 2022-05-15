New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Manik Saha on Sunday (May 15, 2022) took oath as the new chief minister of Tripura. He was administered the oath by Governor SN Arya at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda for nominating him to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura.

"Will work for the people of Tripura, taking further the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Will focus on the law and order situation," Saha said after the swearing-in ceremony.

"There are no challenges," the 69-year-old said when asked about the change of guard in the state months ahead of the assembly elections.

With blessings & guidance I will remain committed to the all round development of the state. pic.twitter.com/Kj0jvh2c99 — Dr Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 15, 2022

Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation on Saturday evening got Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony along with BJP MLAs and state ministers.

Heartiest congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji together we will work for the development of Tripura. Best wishes for your tenure. pic.twitter.com/4oKuW7pRA3 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 15, 2022

Union minister Pratima Bhowmick also attended the swearing-in program.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and minister Ram Prasad Paul, who broke chairs during the BJP's legislative party meeting on Saturday protesting Saha's appointment as the chief minister, arrived at the Raj Bhavan moments after the swearing-in ceremony ended.

The opposition CPI(M) MLAs, however, boycotted the event, alleging "fascist-style violence" in the state under the BJP's rule. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which is trying to make inroads in the state, claimed that the chief minister was changed as BJP realised that people have lost faith in the state government.

Manik Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, was appointed as Tripura BJP chief in the year 2020. A dentist by profession, he joined the saffron party from Congress in 2016. Saha, a former badminton player of repute, also serves as the chief of the Tripura Cricket Association.