The Delhi Police arrested Sanjeev Jain, Director and CEO of Parsvnath Developer Private Limited, at the Delhi Airport on Sunday. The police had been chasing him for 60 kilometers before finally apprehending him. The arrest comes after a non-bailable warrant was issued against Jain by the Joint Registrar, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Delhi. The warrant was issued on July 18 this year after Jain failed to appear before the commission multiple times.

"Sanjeev Jain was apprehended on Saturday by the Shahdara STF team at the IGI airport due to non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for failing to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

The case against Jain was filed by one Rajat Babbar in 2017. Since then, four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant have been issued against him. After arresting Jain, the police produced him before the commission. The Shahdara district police made the arrest, bringing an end to Jain's long run from the law.

The police were initially informed that Jain was at his residence in Gurugram. However, by the time they arrived, he had already departed for Delhi. Subsequently, local informants alerted the police that Jain was present at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, leading to his capture.

The statement revealed, "Jain had four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant issued by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission pending against him at the Shahdara police station." It was further added that he was presented before the commission on Sunday.

Who Is Sanjeev Jain?

Sanjeev Jain, a resident of Delhi, is currently the Managing Director of Parsvnath Developers Limited. According to the information available, Sanjeev Jain holds a graduate degree in BE Civil from Bharti Vidyapeeth. He possesses a strong skill set that includes marketing, public speaking, marketing strategy, project management, training, and more. Despite the issuance of pending warrants against him, Sanjeev Jain failed to appear before the commission. Consequently, four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Commission were pending against him at the Shahdara Police Station.