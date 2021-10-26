WHO meet on Covaxin emergency use approval today, decision likely within 24 hours

New Delhi: The WHO meeting to decide the approval of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use listing (EUL) will be held on Tuesday (October 26). Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the approval for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be given on the basis of the meeting.

“WHO has a system in which there is a technical committee which has approved it (Covaxin) while the other committee is meeting today. The approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of today’s meeting," said Union Health Minister.

A WHO technical advisory group was reviewing data on Covaxin shot against COVID-19 today with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

“If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so,” Margaret Harris was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The WHO last week had said a vaccine recommended by it for emergency use must be evaluated thoroughly.

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO`s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective," the WHO had said.

Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO`s request on September 27.

