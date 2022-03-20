Who will be next Uttarakhand CM? BJP MLAs to pick leader tomorrow

New Delhi: The BJP will elect its Chief Minister for Uttarakhand during the Legislature Party meeting on Monday (March 21).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the observer for government formation in Uttarakhand, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi will arrive tomorrow for BJP Legislature Party meeting in Dehradun, state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan informed.

“Defence Min Rajnath Singh and MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi will be arriving tomorrow for the Legislature Party meeting to be held in Dehradun where the CM's name will be declared. Swearing-in ceremony will take place after the meeting,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The newly-elected Uttarakhand BJP MLAs will elect their leader who will become the next chief minister of the hill state.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik said the decision to call a meeting of the MLAs was taken after state BJP leaders including caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Singh Rawat (both former CMs) and others met the party's central leadership at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting, PTI reported.

The BJP legislative party will meet on Monday evening after the MLAs have taken oath as members of the Uttarakhand assembly, Kaushik added.

Earlier today, Dhami, who lost from his Khatami seat, said the process of government formation in the state is underway, adding that the BJP's central leadership will take a call on the next CM.

The BJP returned to power in the hill state after bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

(With agency inputs)

