Why get so rattled by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, asks Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday (February 5) asked why we are getting so much rattled over the attack on the international celebrities who tweeted in support of farmers. He said that no questions were asked when some 'nationalists' pleaded in America 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar' or when India protested during the 'Black Lives Matter' against the brutality on George Floyd.

"When singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg sought to express solidarity with the Indian farmers, why are we getting so much rattled?" the Congress leader asked. He further added, "Some of our nationalists pleaded in America that "Aab ki bar, Trump ki sarkar", what did it mean? When we protested in chorus against the brutality on George Floyd, nobody has questioned!!!" the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

"We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism whatsoever, just have an introspection. You have all been grown up by the food produced by our food givers. Better you should have expressed solidarity with those Indian farmers also," he added.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhur's comments came in the backdrop of international pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others extending their support to farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws introduced by the central government.

Lending her support to farmers' agitation, the teen activist had shared 'a toolkit for those who want to help'. "Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

On Wednesday, the MEA issued a statement to counter the tweets by international celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and others saying that the laws were passed after a full debate and discussion.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

