'Why Is CM Shivraj Silent...': Congress Accuses MP Govt Of Inaction In Ujjain Rape Case

New Delhi: Congress on Friday expressed outrage over the Ujjain minor rape case and accused the ruling BJP of inaction in the horrific incident. Addressing a press conference, the Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrina said, “This little girl was raped brutally, covered in blood and walked for 8 km seeking help, but no one helped her…What is the police doing? Why is the Chief Minister silent? What is the MP home minister’s role? Kailash Vijayvargia lives 1 km away from the hospital where she is admitted. Why can’t they go and check on her? This is the complete jungle raj, the total failure and collapse of law and order for Dalits, tribals and women in MP,”

Accusing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being silent on the issue, Srinate said, "Why is CM Shivraj silent on the brutality against the girl in Ujjain? Because this 12 year old girl is a resident of Satna, Madhya Pradesh and comes from a Dalit family."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Ujjain minor rape case, Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate said, "The reality is that this little girl after being raped brutally, smeared with blood walked for 8 km asking for help and people didn't help her...What's… pic.twitter.com/k6FTfLTxDk — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

She alleged that the Satna police denied to file a missing complaint of the girl. "The girl was being falsely described as a mentally disturbed beggar from Uttar Pradesh. Wh en the girl did not return home from school, her family went to Satna police station. There the girl's family members were told to leave from here and find their daughter themselves. We will not file an FIR," the Congress leader alleged.