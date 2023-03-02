'Why Not?': Farooq Abdullah Backs Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin For PM Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Chennai: Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there are chances for DMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to become the Prime Minister if Opposition parties come together and win the general election next year. Abdullah said Congress should forget about the Prime Minister's choice and focus shall be only on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On his arrival here to take part in the 70th birthday celebrations of Stalin, Abdullah, when asked on prospective Prime Ministerial candidates, said a decision could be made on the best man to lead and unite the nation at the appropriate time after a win by a united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked on chances of Stalin becoming the Prime Minister, he told reporters: "Why not? Why can't he become the Prime Minister?"

To a question on opposition unity, he said Stalin and DMK have done very well. When the nation's diversity is protected, then unity is guarded, he said. Tamil Nadu's ruling party has done well on nurturing Opposition and national unity, Abdullah added.

Addressing a mega public meeting here organised by the DMK to celebrate the party chief's birthday, he said: "Stalin, it is time to move on. Come to the national scene. Come to the nation and build the nation as you have built this State. Nation needs people who can work together and to Kharge ji also I will say let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister. Let us first win the election (2024 Lok Sabha polls), then think who is going to become the Prime Minister."

It is not the Prime Minister that matters but it is the nation that matters and if the country is saved, then its 140 crore people are protected, the senior political leader said. All the opposition leaders need to work together and that is the need of the hour, he further said.

"Wake up, unite," he said and work for the nation where all people could live in peace with honour and dignity. Peace could emerge only when people are happy. Citing factors like unemployment and price rise, he said in such a scenario the nation cannot be strong.

"It is people of India that make the nation. It is not the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. It is the people of India that make India strong. So, let us stick together."