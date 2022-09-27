'Will block National Highway': Mehbooba Mufti warns govt on halting of Kashmir apple trucks

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti joined the protesting fruit growers at the Algar area of Shopian in South Kashmir, where farmers are sitting on protest for the third consecutive day against the halting of their fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway which has led to huge losses to the farmers. Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the farmers said "you (BJP govt) have turned Kashmir into an open prison, destroyed our economy. I warn the administration if they don’t immediately open the roads for trucks, I along with our workers will sit on a protest and block the national highway".

Mufti said that the administration should know lakhs of people in Kashmir are dependent on the apple industry. The farmers have taken loans and have to repay them with interest, who is going to compensate for the losses of these fruit growers?

Warning the administration, she said “Stop testing the patience of Kashmiri people, “The Jammu and Kashmir administration on one hand is allowing the forces convoy to move smoothly on the roads and highways and vehicles carrying fruits from Kashmir are being stopped. If such tactics to punish Kashmiris will not be stopped. I will be forced to sit on the highway in protest” she urged people to accompany her when she will go to block the national highway.

Fruit growers from Kashmir valley are continuouslyprotesting for the last several days against the halting of fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which led to huge losses to the growers.

The fruit growers had alleged that halt of trucks is being created deliberately by the authorities, while as the administration in a statement had clarified and said due to the bumper crop this year the flow of trucks has increased, on this the bad condition of roads on NHW is triggering the halt of traffic but the authorities are trying their best to clear the fruit-laden trucks on a priority basis.

The fruit industry is considered the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and almost 70% of the population are dependent on this industry.