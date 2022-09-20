'Hypocrisy! BJP is dismantling religious & Sufi traditions': Mehbooba Mufti on J&K Waqf board's 'Dastaar Bandi' ban

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Monday ordered a ban on Dastaar Bandi (Turban-tying) ceremonies of people, particularly political leaders at all shrines and religious places governed by the board across the Union Territory. In an order, the J&K Waqf Board chairperson stated that Dastaar Bandi of people for religious achievement will be allowed with prior permission.The order reads that the Board receives several complaints regarding the unethical use of the platform of Ziyarats to appease influential people, particularly the political leaders, through the Turban-tying (Dastaar Bandi) ceremony at Ziyarats / Khangahs.

“The leaders continue to be invited to the shrines and their Dastaar Bandi is carried out based on party affiliations to promote political agenda at sacred religious places,” it added.

It reads that chairperson J&K Waqf Board has taken a serious view of the matter, and the Board is of the view that religious places like Ziyarats / Khanqahs/Masjids/Darul Ulooms, can only be used to promote religious activities, and Dastaar Bandi at such places can only be carried out to felicitate people for their achievements in the religious field.

“Now, therefore, Dastaar Bandi of people at all religious places, governed by the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, is hereby completely banned. However, Dastaar Bandi of people for religious achievements shall be allowed with the prior permission of the Central Office Waqf Board,” it reads.

It added that all the administrators and Executive Officers are directed to ensure strict implementation of this order, and any violation shall immediately be brought to the notice of the Central Office for legal action in the matter.

Reacting to the order, former CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Hypocrisy has no limits since BJP themselves leave no opportunity to get turban tying ceremony done whether at a mandir, dargah or gurudwara.They aren’t ready to stop until they dismantle all our religious & Sufi traditions to take control by implementing their divisive agenda.. They aren’t ready to stop until they dismantle all our religious & Sufi traditions to take control by implementing their divisive agenda.”

In another tweet, she added,"Steamrolling J&Ks cultural & traditional practices - arresting religious leaders, prohibiting sajad nasheens from performing their traditional duties & now banning Dastarbandi which is a universal ceremony of giving blessings at religious places."