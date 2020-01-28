Will clear Shaheen Bagh in 1 hour, remove mosques in my Lok Sabha seat: BJP west Delhi MP's fiery speech

New Delhi: A day after Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur invited Election Commission's attention with his controversial remarks on anti-Citizenship Act protesters, now another BJP leader has triggered a row with his shocking statement on those protesting against the new Act.

In an interview to news agency ANI on Tuesday (January 28), BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, "Lakhs of people gather there [Shaheen Bagh]. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. Parvesh Verma added, There's time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow."

The BJP MP openly threatened Shaheen Bagh protesters as he addressed a rally in west Delhi's Ranhoula village under Vikaspuri assembly on January 27. Verma said if the BJP is voted to power in Delhi, it will only take an hour to clear off protests in Shaheen Bagh.

"This election [Delhi poll] is not a small election but that for stability and unity of the country. If a government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is formed on the February 11, then after an hour no one will be seen in Shaheen Bagh," said West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

Verma added that within one month all existing mosques built on government land in his constituency will be demolished if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in Delhi this year.

On January 27, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur sparked a row after he egged on participants of an election rally to raise an incendiary slogan that 'traitors should be shot', as he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors.

At the rally, the minister of state for finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

The controversial slogan has been raised by some junior BJP leaders of late, including Kapil Mishra, but this is the first time a party functionary of the level of a Union minister has participated in it. Thakur is also heard telling the crowd to raising the slogan in such a high voice that Giriraj Singh, a firebrand Hindutva leader and a Union minister, can hear it.

The incident has triggered a row, drawing a sharp reaction from the following which the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer sought a report from the returning officer of Rithala constituency over Thakur's speech.