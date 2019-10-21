Will destroy terror camps if Pakistan doesn't mend its ways: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik issued a warning to Pakistan to "mend its ways" otherwise the recent artillery strikes can be repeated. He also sent out a message to the people of the state, which will officially become a union territory on November 1.

"War is a bad thing and Pakistan should know how to behave. If it will not mend its way, then we will do again what we did on Sunday. We will destroy the terror camps," Malik said referring to the artillery strikes conducted by the Indian Army on four terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K, reports news agency ANI.

#WATCH J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Indian Army using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK: Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge,aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge pic.twitter.com/rKII2nsbZ2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

"From November 1, there will be a new Kashmir and I would request people to contribute. I want to appeal to the young generation to contribute for the progress of J&K," Malik added.

Pakistan Army on Saturday carried out artillery firing on Indian positions to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into India. In response, the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorists launchpad in PoK opposite the Tangdhar sector on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Live TV

"We had information that terror camps are operating in PoK in areas opposite Keran, Tangdhar and Nowgam sectors which we call the Leepa valley. These were targeted. At least 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attack. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed," Army chief, General Bipin Rawat told the media on Sunday.

(With agencies inputs)