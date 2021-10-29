Will not let any farmer commit suicide after AAP comes into power: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

Punjab / New Delhi: Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party has frayed into the politics of Punjab under the able leadership of National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, there have been no bounds for the love and support the people have showered upon it. The Aam Aadmi Party commits to repaying the love and support of the people of Punjab with gratitude, good governance and policies oriented to bring prosperity to the state.

In this prospect, Arvind Kejriwal took to the roads of Punjab and conversed with farmers of the state, hearing their problems. Finally at Mansa, the CM held an elaborate meeting and discussion with the farmers and heard them out.

There, Kejriwal declared his promise to Punjab farmers of not letting any farmer commit suicide after April 1 when AAP comes into power. He said that it is shameful that even after 75 years of independence, farmers have to commit suicide because the politicians don’t care about their lives.

Arvind Kejriwal said that I am no politician, I am a commoner like everyone else, I feel anguish when I read about farmer suicides. He added that the AAP Government has completely changed the face of government schools, hospitals, electricity, water and roads in Delhi; will do it in Punjab too.

The Delhi CM pointed out that CM Channi had promised compensation for crops destroyed by unseasonal rain and pink bollworm, but did not even compensate the farmer whose photo he is advertising the announcement with.

He said that It is very easy to make a promise, very difficult to keep it; the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party are fulfilled because we do our research before making claims.

He requested all the farmers to not commit suicide if they do not get compensated and said I am your son, will help you out when our government will be formed in March; will deposit the full compensation for the ruined crops in your account by April 30.

Arvind Kejriwal said that together with the people of Punjab, we can revolutionise agriculture; make it a blossoming business and when the Aam Aadmi Party gets a elected in Punjab, we will make agriculture a business of respect and profit.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with farmers in Mansa today during his visit to Punjab. Many senior leaders were present, including AAP's Punjab Convenor and MP Bhagwant Mann, as well as Punjab Co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal began his address by expressing deep sorrow over the victims who passed away in an accident at the Tikri Border.

"When I came to Punjab this morning, I received the gut wrenching news of the three women getting trampled at the Tikri Border by a truck, killing all three of them. Before all else, I extend my deepest condolences and pray that their soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give their families the strength to deal with such a huge loss. The Government should take immediate action against the perpetrators, the truck drivers, and severely punish them for this heinous crime," he said.

Kejriwal further touched upon the matter of farmer suicides that has caused deep agony to the state of Punjab for long. "Whenever I hear about a farmer committing suicide, I feel very distressed. I think we all do when we hear about our Annadaatas having to suffer so much. Whatever state the news comes from, it gravely affects the society."

"It is a matter of shame for all of us as a society if, even after 75 years of independence, our society can not protect the lives of its farmers. What is even more stressful is that commoners like you and I get deeply pained, but these politicians who have been ruling over this country for years don’t even feel a pinch of the pain."

"Just look at how unbothered these politicians are — our Annadaatas have been protesting for over a year now at the borders of Delhi. Over 600 of them have sacrificed their lives, yet these leaders have shown absolutely no sign of care for their rights!" he said

The AAP National Convenor further assured the farmers of Punjab that AAP will prevent farmer suicides from the day it comes to power. “Mark my words. The elections are in February, the results will be announced in the month of March. We will not let any farmer commit suicide in Punjab after April 1. This is my commitment.

"Everyone knows, Kejriwal Jo Kehta Kejriwal Vo Karta Hai. We will do whatever is necessary to accomplish this. The farmers have now suffered too much. It's been seven decades. This implies that these parties had malicious motives and did not want to protect farmers’ rights. That's not to say it is not possible to protect farmers."

"They used to say that government schools couldn't possibly work. In Delhi, we did it. They used to say that government hospitals couldn't possibly be better. In Delhi, we did it. They used to say that government schools couldn't possibly be better. In Delhi, we ’ve done it," said Kejariwal.

"They used to say that government hospitals couldn't possibly be good. In Delhi, we 've done it. When I ran for the CM for the first time in Delhi and declared, I will make electricity free," all of the opposition party members mocked me. This was also fulfilled in Delhi. Today, I promise you that no farmer will commit suicide in Punjab – starting April 1. We will not let it happen,” he said.

He added, "Today I have come to Punjab because just like how crops in Delhi have been ruined due to unseasonal rains, and crops in Punjab have also been ruined due to unseasonal rains. Crops have been ruined within Punjab even due to the pink bollworm, and the Congress Government is doing nothing about it. This was reported in the newspapers."

"In addition, I read in the newspaper that after Channi Sahib was appointed as the new Chief Minister he went to a village where the crop had been ruined by the pink worm, and he hugged a farmer, Harpreet there. Channi Sahib stated that all farmers whose crops were destroyed would be compensated."

"The entire village was overjoyed because they believed that a good chief minister had finally arrived. Just a week ago, the newspaper reported that farmer Harpreet had claimed that the Chief Minister had hugged him and published a photo of him hugging him behind all the buses, but it has now been a month and no compensation has been received."

"The one who CM Channi hugged was also not compensated. The people of the village where he hugged him, those people were not even compensated. Many people approach me and say the new Punjab CM is imitating the Aam Aadmi Model. I'd like to tell him that, Channi Sahib, it's very easy to imitate us, but it's much more difficult to put into practise."

"It is very easy to make promises, but it is extremely difficult to keep them. We, the Aam Aadmi Party, live up to our promises. I also want to remind the people of Punjab that if the original is present with you, what is the point of voting for the duplicate?" added Kejariwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, asserting that the Punjab Government should sit with farmers and calculate how much of the paddy crop was ruined by unseasonal rains and how much of the crop was damaged by pink bollworm. How much did it cost, and how much damage was done?

“Pay at least the cost of the product. Where did this figure of 8000 rupees come from? We have been giving compensation in Delhi since April 2015, when farmers came to us saying that their crop had been ruined," said Kejariwal.

He further said, "I accompanied the farmers to their village. Inside the village itself, a meeting of all the farmers was called where we ran all the numbers and the farmers informed us that they had lost money at the rate of 18 thousand rupees per acre. At the same time, we announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre, and the money was transferred to everyone's account within three months. We've made a policy since then and we have paid compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre every time a farmer's crop has been destroyed inside Delhi in the last seven years,” he said.

He stated, "I want to appeal to Channi Sahib that you also give at least the cost of the crop to the farmers. I'd like to tell the farmers of Punjab that if Channi Sahib does not give you the price of your crop, I beg you not to commit suicide. You don’t have to worry, think of me like your son, like your brother, I will help you out after we come to power.

"But please don’t take such a grave step. I understand that even if the farmer does not plant a crop, he will still be able to manage; however, if he spends money and plants the crop, and the crop is ruined, the farmer will be distraught. As a result, the farmer is forced to commit suicide. I implore all Punjab farmers not to commit suicide."

"In March, our government will be formed. If Channi Sahib does not provide full compensation, the full amount will be credited to your account by April 30. Aside from that, the zamindars seem unable to pay the labourers who worked in the field, as the crop has been ruined. I also want to assure them that you please do not be worried. You will also be fairly compensated."

"We will meet with the Jathebandis of farmers in March and give them compensation by April 30 at whatever cost. If we can change Delhi's government schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and roads, we can change Punjab's agriculture with the help of the people of Punjab. I want to assure you that if given the opportunity within Punjab, I will make agriculture a respectable business. Farming will become a profitable business. We're working on a big plan for this.”

During this time, farmers made numerous suggestions to AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Many of these suggestions were appreciated, and the AAP convener assured them that they would be implemented in Punjab following the formation of the government.

