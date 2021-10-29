Combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 126.7 in September 2021

New Delhi: Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of September stood at 126.7, the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade announced on October 29. The September number marks a 4.4 per cent rise as compared to the Index of September 2020.

The index basically measures the combined and individual performances of production in selected eight core industries: Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

Overall, the eight industries mentioned above comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The production in the eight industries increased in September 2021 over the corresponding period of last year, signalling the growth of the overall economy.

In the first half of the ongoing financial year, the ICI remained at 16.6% as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

Moreover, the Center has also revised the final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2021, which now stands at 9.4% from its provisional level 8.9%.

Here’s the summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal production increased by 8.1 per cent in September as compared to last year.

Crude Oil production dropped by 1.7 per cent over September 2020.

Natural Gas production jumped by 27.5 per cent in September 2021.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 6.0 per cent in September 2021.

Fertilizers production rose by 0.02 per cent last month.

Steel production saw a rise of 3.0 per cent in September 2021 over September 2020.

Cement production increased by 10.8 per cent last month as compared to the corresponding period last year. Also Read: Meta Facebook Watch to take on Apple Watch! Leaks reveal device will sport camera

Electricity generation increased by 0.3 per cent in September 2021 over September 2020. Also Read: Sapphire Foods IPO: KFC, Pizza Hut operator to open offer on November 9