Will stop water connection of Delhi BJP chief's house if Haryana doesn't release rightful portion, says AAP

New Delhi: AAP's Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj emphatically stated on Saturday (July 10, 2021) that if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi’s rightful portion of water in 24 hours, they will stop the connection of water supply in Delhi BJP’s Chief Adesh Gupta’s house.

He further added that out of a total of 900 MGD of water consumed by Delhi, approximately 100 MGD of water has been curtailed by the BJP led Haryana.

Bhardwaj emphasised that BJP’s dirty politics is costing the water of 20 lakh people of Delhi.

"The people of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party will no longer tolerate this domineering attitude and downright politics of the BJP led Haryana Government. The Haryana government has been repeatedly stalling Delhi’s and we have to very often go to the High Court or Supreme Court. Stopping the water connection of Adesh Gupta’s house is the only way to bring them on the right track. The state governments do not have the time and energy to go to court and get their rightful portion of water. Only when the court gives a strongly-worded judgement des the BJP release our water," he said.

Throwing light upon how in the past few days Delhi has had to face a shortage in water supply, Bhardwaj stated, “The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party are taking undue advantage of this situation in a lot of ways. Today, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) conducted an official press conference in which it was stated that a large portion of Delhi’s water comes from the state of Haryana. And, this water being supplied from Haryana, the BJP led state, has been deliberately trying to stall the supply due to unreasonable politicisation.”

He added, “Moreover, Delhi currently consumes 900 MGD of water. And, if 100 MGD is not supplied, that means nearly 10% of the total consumption of water is not coming. Which means, out of the population of 2 crore people of Delhi, the water of 20 lakh people has been stalled due to dirty politics by the BJP led Haryana government.”

Bhardwaj cited, “We were listening to one of the Press Conferences of BJP in which they were citing various points regarding the water supply. The people of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party have decided that we will no more tolerate this domineering attitude of the BJP led Haryana Government. We will no longer tolerate this downright politics of BJP.”

Bhardwaj lastly stated, “The people of Delhi have decided that they can give 24 hours to BJP to restart and supply water which is their staunch right. If this does not happen, we shall stop the connection of water supply in Delhi BJP’s Chief Adesh Gupta’s house. That’s because this is the only way out to bring them on the right track. The Haryana government has been repeatedly stalling the water supply of Delhi and we have to very often go to the High Court or Supreme Court. This takes a lot of time and energy and only when the court gives a strongly-worded judgement do they release the water. However, it is not feasible for any state government to do this and repeat this entire process. Hence, we have decided that we will stop the water connection of Delhi’s BJP Chief Adesh Gupta after 24 hours, in case they fail to supply water.”