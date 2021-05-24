Will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments, supranational organisations: Pfizer

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical major Pfizer on Monday (May 24) said that it will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supranational organisations.

The company said that it is having discussions with the Indian government to start the supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the country.

“Pfizer will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supranational organisations for deployment in national immunization programs. Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance,” Pfizer was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country,” the company added.

Pfizer’s statement comes after Punjab and Delhi governments claimed that they were refused the supply of vaccines by the company.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the Centre to import COVID-19 vaccines after Pfizer and Moderna refused to directly sell to the Delhi government.

"We've spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone. Appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the States," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated the statement saying the US companies have told them that they won’t sell directly to Delhi.

"We have spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Sisodia said.

This came a day after Punjab said Moderna has refused to sell vaccines to the state directly. The Punjab government had reached out to all such manufacturers, according to officials, looking for direct purchases.

