Winter Vacation 2023: Schools to reopen from today in several states amid cold waves

New Delhi: Despite the cold weather, all schools in Delhi, Noida, and Uttar Pradesh will resume today (January 16, 2023). Although the Meteorological Department has expressed concern about another cold outbreak, the administration has the authority to make a new order for the winter holiday in the districts of Delhi Government and NCR. All schools will reopen on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless a new order is issued.

The Noida district government has ordered the closure of all schools till January 14, 2023, in preparation for winter. From January 1 to January 15, the Delhi administration has already declared a winter break. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the winter break from January 15 due to the approaching arrival of winter. The IMD has predicted dense fog to very dense fog over Delhi and other parts of North India in the next 5 days.

The authorities may extend the winter break following IMD's warning of extreme cold waves and dense fog conditions, especially for classes up to upper primary classes since the chilly weather is quite likely to have an impact on children's health. The authorities may also request that schools switch to online cases in order to save children from the terrible cold while maintaining their seamless education.

UP Schools timings changes amid cold waves

Meerut Schools in Uttar Pradesh have been closed down to the Class 8. Students in Classes 9 through 12 now have classes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students in Classes 1–8 in Lucknow now have classes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over the next several days, the Meteorological Department predicts dense to very dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Simultaneously, severe fog can be seen in portions of Uttar Pradesh. In addition, fog and cold weather are forecast in various parts of Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.