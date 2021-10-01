With 26,727 new COVID-19 infections, India logs slightly higher daily count

New Delhi: India logged 26,727 new COVID-19 cases and 277 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 1).

While the coronavirus caseload has reached 3,37,66,707, the death toll in the country mounted to 4,48,339. The total recoveries stand at 3,30,43,144, as per Health Ministry’s data.

Out of the total daily cases, Kerala reported 15,914 fresh cases and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases declined to 2,75,224, the lowest in 196 days.

Out of 26,727 new #COVID19 cases and 277 deaths across India, 15,914 cases and 122 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

“The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

As per data on Thursday, India reported 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the grim of two crore-mark on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 57,04,77,338 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 30th September 2021. Of these, 15,20,899 samples were tested on Thursday.

The total vaccination figure reached 89,02,08,007, out of which 64,40,451 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

