Woman gang-raped, brutally tortured and killed in UPs Sonbhadra, police probe matter

Sonbhadra: In a gruesome incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, a young married woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally tortured before she was killed.

The incident has been reported from Belgarhi village of Jugail police station area of Sonbhadra district.

As per reports, the woman's private parts was stuffed with cloth and her ears, nose and mouth was filled with mud.

The accused allegedly tied a sari around her neck and dragged her around.

The deceased's father registered a compliant with the police and an FIR has been filed against unidentified persons.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302, 201 and 376.

