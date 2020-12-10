Woman gang-raped, brutally tortured and killed in UPs Sonbhadra, police probe matter

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonbhadra

In a gruesome incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, a young married woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally tortured before she was killed.

Sonbhadra: In a gruesome incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, a young married woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally tortured before she was killed.

The incident has been reported from Belgarhi village of Jugail police station area of Sonbhadra district

As per reports, the woman's private parts was stuffed with cloth and her ears, nose and mouth was filled with mud.  

The accused allegedly tied a sari around her neck and dragged her around.

The deceased's father registered a compliant with the police and an FIR has been filed against unidentified persons.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302, 201 and 376.

Tags:
SonbhadraUttar Pradesh
