हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Woman gang-raped for a week in Patna, 5 held

According to police, the woman left her house following an argument with her husband on October 10.

Woman gang-raped for a week in Patna, 5 held
Image for representation

A married woman was allegedly gang-raped for a week by five men in Patna, an official said on Tuesday. All the accused have been arrested.

According to police, the woman left her house following an argument with her husband on October 10. She decided to go to Kolkata and reached Patna Junction to catch a train. The woman then went to a hotel where she asked the owner about the train bound to Kolkata.

Gopal, the hotel owner, told his friend Amit about the woman and the duo took her to another person named Ajay who arranged for a room in Karbigahiya locality where he asked her to wait till the train arrived at night," said K.P. Sharma, an investigating officer of Jakkanpur police station.

"A few hours later, all three accused went to the room and assaulted her sexually. Two more auto drivers joined them in the crime," the officer said.

The victim was held captive in that room till the night of October 17. One of the accused used to stay outside the room round the clock to keep an eye on her.

As the victim failed to reach Kolkata, her husband filed a missing complaint in Jakkanpur police station. Her mobile was put on surveillance which found Patna junction as her last location. Accordingly, a search operation was launched. "Based on local intelligence, we reached the house where the victim was held captive," he said.

The woman was rescued and Golu, one of the accused, arrested. On the basis of information given by him, the other accused -- Gopal Kumar, Amit Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Arun were also arrested.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharPatnarapecrimeKolkata
Next
Story

RPF jawan saves pregnant woman from falling into gap between moving train and platform

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Board Exam 2021: CBSE 10th and 12th exam dates announced