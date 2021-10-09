हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Shocking! Woman gangraped by 8 in moving train, 4 arrested

Four persons arrested for alleged gangrape with a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express. The hideous incident took place inside Lucknow-Mumbai bound Pushpak Express when it left the Igatpuri station. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, said the police on Saturday (October 9, 2021). The police also said that a search is underway for four other accused. 

The hideous crime took place inside Lucknow-Mumbai bound Pushpak Express when it left the Igatpuri station, which is said to be a technical halt station. 

Reports suggest that eight people entered a compartment of the Pushpak train forcefully and started looting the passengers. The eight accused were allegedly carrying knives with them and looted over 20 passengers. At least five of the passengers sustained minor injuries in the process as well. 

After this, the eight accused attacked a woman in her thirties and forced her for oral penetration. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused raped the woman for over half an hour, till the time the train reached Kasara station, where the passengers raised an alarm. 

GRP arrested two of the accused at Kasara and the other two were arrested later in the night. 

The officials also revealed that they are investigating the background of the accused to figure out if the group had committed a similar crime earlier.

