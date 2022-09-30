Woman kills daughter, commits suicide by hanging her with a saree; here's why
In a shocking incident on Friday, a 27-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in Bhopal. She allegedly murdered her three-year-old daughter before killing herself.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman died by committing suicide by hanging her with a saree in Bhopal on Friday. She allegedly killed her 3-year-old daughter prior to killing herself.
According to reports, police didn’t recover any suicide note but the husband of the woman said that they had a fight after he refused to take them to a Durga puja pandal.
The Police are investigating the matter to know the reason behind this extreme step.
More details awaited.
