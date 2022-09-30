NewsIndia
BHOPAL

Woman kills daughter, commits suicide by hanging her with a saree; here's why

In a shocking incident on Friday, a 27-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in Bhopal. She allegedly murdered her three-year-old daughter before killing herself.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Woman from Bhopal kills her three year old daughter
  • She dies by suicide after killing her daughter
  • The woman has a fight with her husband after he refused to take her to Durga Puja pandal

Woman kills daughter, commits suicide by hanging her with a saree; here's why

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman died by committing suicide by hanging her with a saree in Bhopal on Friday. She allegedly killed her 3-year-old daughter prior to killing herself.

According to reports, police didn’t recover any suicide note but the husband of the woman said that they had a fight after he refused to take them to a Durga puja pandal.

Also Read: Two killed, 34 injured in tractor-trolley accident in UP's Barabanki

The Police are investigating the matter to know the reason behind this extreme step.

More details awaited.

 

BhopalkilledSuicideDurga PujaHusbandkilled daughter

