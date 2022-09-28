NewsIndia
AYODHYA

Two killed, 34 injured in tractor-trolley accident in UP's Barabanki

Two persons were killed and 34 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Ayodhya highway on Wednesday morning, police said.

 

  • Two person and 34 other injured in a tractor accident in Uttar Pradesh
  • Six people with serious injuries have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow
  • The accident happened at Kotwa overbridge

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and 34 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Ayodhya highway on Wednesday morning, police said. Six persons with serious injuries have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow while the rest are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accident occurred near Kotwa overbridge. A few residents of Katka village were on their way to an event in Ramsanehighat area when the speeding truck hit their tractor trolley from behind. The victims were rushed to hospital where Malti Devi (55) and Suvi (5) succumbed to their injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Akhilesh Narayan said the injured had been admitted to the hospital and six had been sent to the trauma centre. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle a little distance away from the accident site, the police added.

