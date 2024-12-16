Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on his first official trip to India, has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of full cooperation while ensuring regional peace. Dissanayake said that India has always helped Sri Lanka and the island nation has very significant place in the foreign policy of India.

At the joint press statement with PM Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, "I have also given an assurance to the Prime Minister of India that we will not allow our land to be used in any way in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India. The cooperation with India will certainly flourish and I want to reassure our continued support for India."

Dissanayake also said that Sri Lanka wants to find a durable and sustainable solution to the fishermen's issue that has become a plague for both our countries. "There are bottom trawling systems being adopted by the fishermen in that area and that needs to be put an end to because that will spell doom to this industry," said Dissanayake, flagging the wrong fishing practice by fishermen of both nations.

Recalling India's help during the financial crisis, Dissanayake said, "We faced an unprecedented economic crisis some 2 years ago and India supported us immensely to come out of that quagmire. It has also helped us immensely after that, especially in the debt-free structuring process. I know that Sri Lanka secured a very significant place in the foreign policy of India. PM Modi assured us full support and he also assured us that he will always protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka."

The Sri Lankan President further said that the people of both nations have elected the current governments to ensure social protection and durable development.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the two countries will be boosting their connectivity in the coming time. "Ferry service and Chennai-Jaffna flight connectivity have boosted tourism and strengthened our cultural ties. We have decided that after the successful launch of Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai ferry services, now ferry service will be started between Rameswaram in India and Talaimannar. Work will also be done to realize the immense potential of tourism through the Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail of Sri Lanka," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further added, "We hope the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of Tamilians and fulfil its commitment to full implementation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka and to conduct the Provincial Council Elections. I have assured President Dissanayake that India will continue to be a trusted and reliable partner in its efforts to develop Sri Lanka in many ways..."