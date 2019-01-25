हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
President Ram Nath Kovind

Words most used by President Ram Nath Kovind in his speech on eve of Republic Day: A wordcloud

That is perhaps why words associated with this theme dominated his message.

Words most used by President Ram Nath Kovind in his speech on eve of Republic Day: A wordcloud

President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on Friday, on the eve of the 70th Republic Day, reverberated with emphasis on commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality across our society. He asserted that this is an occasion to celebrate India and the spirit of being an Indian. That is perhaps why words associated with this theme dominated his message.

Here is a wordcloud of President's Kovind's speech:

 A wordcloud is a pictorial representation of the number of times certain words were used in a speech or a piece of written text. The greater the number of times a word is used, the larger it appears in the worldcloud.

President Ram Nath KovindRepublic Day
