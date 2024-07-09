Advertisement
INDIA RUSSIA RELATION

‘World Is Taking Notes...’: PM Narendra Modi Addressed Indians In Russia

While speaking at the event organised by Indian community in Russia, PM Modi said that the world is surprised to see the pace of development that the country has achieved in the last 10 years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘World Is Taking Notes...’: PM Narendra Modi Addressed Indians In Russia PM Modi addressed Indian community in Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Monday. While speaking at the event organised by the Indian community in Russia, PM Modi said that the world is surprised to see the pace of development that the country has achieved in the last 10 years. He highlighted that Indian citizens were in distress before 2014, but things have changed now. He added that India is transforming at such a rate that the world is taking notes.

Commending Russia for supporting India, he said, “On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, we call it 'Dosti'.” 

He highlighted India’s infrastructural prowess, stating that the country built the world's tallest railway bridge and the world's tallest statue. He said that now India achieves whatever target it sets. 

Thanking the citizens overseas, the Prime Minister said, “India is changing, and how is India changing? It is changing because India trusts the support of its 140 crore citizens. It trusts the support of Indians spread across the  world." He added that all the Indians sitting outside the country are ambassadors of the country. 

