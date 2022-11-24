Writer-Director Atul Kumar talks about his Bollywood Success Journey

Atul Kumar is a film writer and director from Uttar Pradesh. He also contributes to television shows. His notable television work includes Vishwas Ke Upar Astha, a Big Magic TV program that ran between 2013 and 2014 and on which Kumar served as an associate director. He also aided director Raaj Shaandilyaa on dramas such as Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, and Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo. He has written screenplays for various TV shows and is currently preoccupied with his future online series and films. Not only does Atul have a talent for TV shows and movies, but he is also a creative director of many commercials. He has founded two startups. He owns a brand, Gigo Pet, which sells various pet-related items

In an era where young people are confused about their careers, Atul's scenario was no different since he, too, was passing through the same conundrum and was unsure about which career to pursue. He earned his bachelor's degree in commerce with a major in business, but his interests changed after completing his B.com. He went for his master's in journalism. He had a strong interest in movies since infancy, but he never imagined making a profession out of it. However, a big surprise was waiting for him as his performance at the college's annual celebration caught the attention of filmmaker Roshan Abbas, who was invited as a Chief Guest there. Roshan offered him a job in Mumbai, which Atul couldn't refuse. That was the start of his Bollywood career.

Soon the entertainment industry became aware of Atul’s writing and directional talent and he got an offer of assisting the direction of a Big Magic program. He did two more shows after this. He views film direction to be a rather challenging career where one cannot afford to ignore even the tiniest details.

Atul is now working on his forthcoming web series, where a lady will be seen in the lead role and will be released on a completely new OTT platform. His other projects include a suspense movie portraying life of an infamous underworld mafia, a documentary of a lady who is a pride of UP, and a web series on lockdown blues.

Atul holds the view that Bollywood is slowly but steadily breaking free from the cursed shackles of prejudice and is opening up doors for the right talents irrespective of backgrounds. He thinks now is the best time to jump into this rewarding universe and make a career out of it.

Atul Kumar is a successful writer and director of Bollywood movies and Indian television thanks to his unconditional passion for what he does and advises youngsters to hold on to their fields of interest until they achieve something big in life.

